(NewsNation Now) — Bob Saget died after he hit his head and tried to sleep it off, according to his family.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the family said in a statement obtained by NewsNation. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

No drugs or alcohol were found in Saget’s system, the family said.

TMZ called the injury a “brain bleed,” citing unnamed sources.

Saget was found dead the morning of Jan. 9 in an Orlando hotel room. It happened after a performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. He posted on his Instagram that night that he “loved the audience” that came to see him. It was his final post.

Investigators found no evidence of drugs the morning they found Saget. His death stunned the entertainment world.

“You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated,” said Kathy Griffin.

“What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest,” tweeted Jim Gaffigan.

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander said Saget “was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of ‘a good egg.’”

Saget was 65. You can read the family’s full statement below.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter. The saget family