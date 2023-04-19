Bodycam video shows Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

(NewsNation) — Newly-released bodycam footage shows the aftermath of a snowplow accident that left actor Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” “The Hurt Locker”) in critical condition.

Renner and his nephew were attempting to extract a stuck car from a snowbank when Renner left the snowplow. After it kept moving, he attempted to jump back onto the moving plow to prevent it from hitting his nephew.

In the bodycam footage, police are heard explaining what happened and a pool of blood on snow-covered asphalt is visible. Renner tried to jump into the cab of the Snowcat and missed, then was crushed under the vehicle.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and more than 30 broken bones, along with a pierced liver, collapsed lung and one of his eyes popping out of the socket. He had to be airlifted out of the area for treatment.

Renner recently appeared at a premiere for his show “Rennervations,” in which he transforms large vehicles into community areas for young people. The actor used a cane and knee scooter during the premiere as a result of his still-recovering injuries.