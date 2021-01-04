Bond girl, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Tanya Roberts dies at 65

“Golden Gate Cop Killer” – Airdate March 19, 1980. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNationNow) — Bond girl, “Charlie’s Angels” and “That ’70s Show” star Tanya Roberts has died at age 65, according to her friend and agent on Monday.

Mike Pingel confirmed the news of the American actress’s death on Facebook.

“I’m very sad to have to post this. Yes, Tanya passed away today. I’m heartbroken,” Pingel wrote.

Roberts starred as geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in his final James Bond film, “A View to a Kill” in 1985.

She portrayed Midge Pinciotti — the lovable but flighty mother of lead character Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) — on the comedy series “That ’70s Show” from 1998-2004.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in the Bronx, New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977 according to IMDb.

Her big break came as third ‘Angel’ Julie, after she replaced Shelly Hack in U.S. television crime series “Charlie’s Angels,” opposite Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.