Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone in LA hospital: reports

(NewsNation) — Celebrities and fans have been sending support online to Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony after multiple news outlets reported that the rapper was hospitalized Friday.

All HipHop reports that “inside sources” tell them that Krayzie Bone checked himself into a Los Angeles area hospital when he started “coughing up large amounts of blood.”

According to the outlet, Krayzie Bone has sarcoidosis. Sarcoidosis is defined by the American Lung Association as an “inflammatory disease” where the immune system overreacts, which causes groups of tissue called “granulomas” to form in one or more organs of the body.

Sources told AllHipHop that Krayzie Bone stopped smoking a few months ago — signaling something was amiss.

After news of Krayzie Bone’s hospitalization got out, fellow Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member Bizzy Bone told fans to “Pray 4 Kray” on Instagram Stories, the Daily Mail reported.

“Can’t sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray,” Bizzy Bone wrote, per The Daily Mail.

DJ Paul also took to Twitter to tell people to pray for “my brother Kray,” saying the two had just been in the studio Wednesday “recording, having fun and drinking his new IPA.”

“This is unbelievable,” DJ Paul wrote.

On Twitter, Lebron James posted emojis of prayer hands in honor of the two-time Grammy winner.

NewsNation has reached out to Krayzie Bone’s representation for comment.