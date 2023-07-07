Britney Spears was ‘too aggressive’: Witness

(NewsNation) — Brian Grajales, who claims he witnessed Britney Spears’ incident with an NBA star’s security guard, told NewsNation he saw and heard the guard “strike her in the face.”

Grajales said Spears was slapped in the face after approaching Victor Wembanyama from behind. He said he initially thought Spears was “a crazy fan” and that she was “too aggressive” when approaching Wembanyama.

He also claimed Spears was speaking in a “British accent” and was “asking for a photograph.”

Spears reportedly filed a police report in Las Vegas on Wednesday after she was allegedly slapped. According to reports, a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ security team for player Wembanyama is accused of slapping the pop star at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to People magazine that “officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation” Wednesday at around 11 p.m. The resort’s address is listed within that block.

Spears took to social media to release a statement after the alleged assault.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” her statement started. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

She explained her side of the story.

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind,’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

“His security then back-handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd,” she continued. “Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Police announced Friday that no charges will be filed following a brief investigation. They determined that Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face.”

NewsNation’s Caitlyn Shelton contributed to this report.