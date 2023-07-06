Britney Spears allegedly slapped by security guard: Report

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating Spears for misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home said the singer struck her. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, that deputies responded to Spears home after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Britney Spears reportedly filed a police report in Las Vegas on Wednesday after she was allegedly slapped by an NBA player’s security guard.

According to reports, a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ security team for player Victor Wembanyama is accused of slapping the pop star at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to People magazine that “officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation” Wednesday at around 11 p.m. The resort’s address is listed within that block.

The “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer is believed to have had dinner plans with her husband Sam Asghari at the Catch restaurant when the alleged incident unfolded.

Wembanyama said he believes Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into the restaurant and his security detail pushed her away. He said he was not informed Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama told The Associated Press. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Police told People “no arrest or citations have been issued” in connection to the case. Further details of the police report have not been revealed.

Spears, 41, has recently been reuniting with certain family members after her conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021. The conservatorship controlled much of the singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years.