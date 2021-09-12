Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time…In Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are planning on tying the knot.

The singer posted a video with Asghari on Instagram Sunday, showing off a ring with the caption “I can’t (expletive) believe it.”

Asghari’s manager confirmed the news with PEOPLE Magazine saying he is “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Asgahri separately posted a photo of the pair kissing and Spears again flaunting the ring.

Spears, 39, has been married twice before. She married childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004 but that marriage was annulled a few days later. Later that year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children, before the marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

Asghari, 27, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series “Black Monday.”

On Tuesday, Spears’s father asked a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer’s 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months.