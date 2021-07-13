Britney Spears’ conservatorship case headed back to court

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The battle over Britney Spears continues with the superstar fighting to get her own lawyer to bring an end to her conservatorship.

A hearing on the case is expected to happen on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, The American Civil Liberties Union filed a brief in support of Spears’ desire to end her 13-year conservatorship.

News outlets, including TMZ, have reported celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart will represent Spears in court Wednesday.

His firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has declined to comment on that claim.

During a hearing in June, the 39-year-old pop star claimed she is being abused by her manager and family, calling her conservatorship human trafficking.

“I want my life back,” Spears said. “I haven’t really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer. I would like to be able to do that.”

Following the testimony, her court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham submitted a request to resign on July 6. Her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned.

Los Angeles County superior court judge Brenda Penny is expected to consider the singer’s request for new counsel at the Wednesday hearing.

According to TMZ, the pop star had requested Rosengart represent her.

He has represented Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sean Penn in the past.

Fans believe a new legal team will be the key to helping the pop singer gain control of her life.

“Because unfortunately our judicial system has broken cracks in the system that have led to corruption like this that has gone on far too long,” said Haley Herms, a #FreeBritney supporter.

It is still not clear if Spears will speak in court Wednesday.

