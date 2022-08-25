ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS: US singer Britney Spears performs in Rotterdam, 07 May 2004 during her sole concert in the Netherlands for her ‘The Onyx Hotel Tour.’ Spears’ 2004 European tour includes a series of concerts across Europe between 30 April and 05 June 2004. AFP/CONTINENTAL (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Britney Spears announced that she’s letting go of past hurt and choosing happiness, starting by deleting her Instagram.

Shortly after deactivating her account Wednesday, Spears tweeted that she was “kind of overwhelmed” to release her first song in six years. This Friday, the popstar will drop a duet with Elton John, titled “Hold Me Closer.”

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty d— cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!!”

Spears went on, to her 55.8 million Twitter followers, that she’s learning “every day is a clean slate,” and she’s trying to “be a better person” and do what makes her happiest.

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today ☀️ !!!” Spears added.