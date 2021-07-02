Britney Spears’ father seeks court probe of her allegations

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — A judge granted Bessemer Trust’s request to withdraw from Britney Spears’ conservatorship, which leaves her father in charge of all of her money. This comes as Britney Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life, which she called overly restrictive and abusive.

James Spears emphasized in a pair of documents filed late Tuesday night that he has had no power over his daughter’s personal affairs for nearly two years.

His filing says the court must investigate “serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights.”

“Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that that the court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’ testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken,” the documents said.

The filings come a week after Britney Spears spoke for the first time in open court in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. She condemned those with power over her, saying she has been forced to perform live shows, compelled to use an intrauterine device for birth control, made to take lithium and other medications against her will, and prevented from getting married or having another child.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears said.

James Spears controlled his daughter’s personal life for most of the existence of the conservatorship, but he now oversees only her money and business dealings along with an estate-management firm. A court-appointed professional, Jodi Montgomery, has had power over Britney Spears’ personal decisions since her father relinquished that role, known as conservator of the person, in 2019.

“Mr. Spears is not the conservator of the person. He has not been the conservator of the person since September 2019,” one of the court filings says. “Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears day-to-day personal care and medical treatment.”

Montgomery, whose appointment Britney Spears supported, is serving temporarily. The court was expected to make her role permanent, but one of James Spears’ filings says his daughter’s criticism of Montgomery last week suggests that she doesn’t want her in the role.

In a new video posted to Instagram, a seemingly happy Spears is back in performance mode. Her caption indicated it was her first time dancing in heels in a while and that it’s her new little project.

A Britney comeback tour would likely be highly lucrative and momentous, given her legions of fans around the world — many showed up at court for her last week.

The #freebritney movement has forged on since the 39-year-old remains under a conservatorship. Despite her impassioned testimony last week, where she called the arrangement “abusive,” with claims of forced birth control and performances against her will, a Los Angeles denied a request to remove father, Jamie Spears, as a co-conservator.

“The judge did sign this ruling after Britney spoke to the judge and told her that she wanted out of the conservatorship. But the thing is, this request will have nothing to do with Britney’s request in the future to end the conservatorship,” said legal expert Alison Triessl.

There’s been no indication yet that Britney has had her lawyer petition for an end. In a new twist, the wealth management firm assigned as another co-conservator has asked to resign.

The judge had ordered Bessemer Trust to help in managing the singer’s $60 million estate. But in its resignation petition, Bessemer cited Spear’s desire to terminate the conservatorship.

“Now that she’s made it clear that it should end. The right and just thing would be for that petition to be filed and the petition to be granted,” said Neama Rahmani of West Coast Trial Lawyers.

Spears’ attorney has not responded to a request by NewsNationNow.com for comment.

The conservatorship was granted to Jamie Spears in 2008 after Britney’s series of public breakdowns.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for July 14.