US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Britney Spears has spoken out for the first time since a judge ended the conservatorship that ruled her life and finances for nearly 14 years.

The pop star took to social media, posting a video on her Twitter and Instagram handles in which she talked about her wanting to be “an advocate for people with real disabilities” and her hopes that her story will create impact and “make changes in the corrupt system.”

“I’m just grateful honestly for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles,” Spears said.

In the video, Spears also thanked her fans and the #FreeBritney movement, which was initiated in support of the singer, saying, “You guys rock” and ” I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100 percent.”

Spears also addressed her family for the first time in the post caption writing, in part:

“it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!”

Spears’s personal life and $60 million estate were overseen by her father under a 13-yearlong conservatorship, which ended last week after a long and drawn out legal battle.

One of the allegations during this conservatorship is that Spears was unable to have a child because there was an IUD implanted. Whether or not that’s true, she alluded to it on social media by posting a picture with a caption saying she’s thinking about having another baby.

Reuters contributed to this report.