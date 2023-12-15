‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher’s cause of death released: reports

Kevin Accettulla, Alix Martichoux

Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The cause of death for Andre Braugher, who starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” has been released, according to multiple reports.

Braugher’s publicist confirmed to Page Six and the New York Times that he died of lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with a few months before his death, the outlets reported. The publicity firm hadn’t responded to Nexstar’s request for comment at publication time.

Speaking with the Times for a 2014 profile, Braugher was guarded about his personal life. “I won’t go into details, but I have not always been at the top of my game, and that has a cost,” he admitted.

The journalist who wrote the profile, Stephen Rodrick, wrote that Braugher had stopped drinking alcohol and smoking a year prior.

FILE – Andre Braugher holds the award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for his work on “Thief” at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Aug. 27, 2006, in Los Angeles. Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at age 61. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989’s “Glory,” starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.

Braugher played the role of Det. Frank Pembleton for seven seasons in “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Years later, he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He was married for more than 30 years to his “Homicide” co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Entertainment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation