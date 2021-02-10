Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

FILE – This Oct. 23, 2019 file photo shows Bruce Springsteen at the world premiere of HBO Documentary Films’ “Very Ralph” in New York. Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge for an incident in New Jersey in November. A spokesperson for the National Parks Service says Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area. He received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey, NewsNation has confirmed.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

Springsteen received three citations: driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

Recently, Springsteen was featured in a notable commercial for Jeep that aired during the Super Bowl — his first-ever commercial according to Reuters. The two-minute ad entitled “The Middle” promoted the possibility of Americans finding common ground despite the sometimes polarizing political climate while it showed Springsteen driving a Jeep in the literal middle of America — Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado. The commercial was set to a private setting and later removed from Jeep’s official YouTube page following the news of Springsteen’s arrest.

Springsteen also launched the televised special “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks that took the place of the usual official inaugural balls for President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Alone with his guitar, The Boss sang his “Land of Hope and Dreams” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “I will provide for you, and I’ll stand by your side,” he sang. “You’ll need a good companion, for this part of the ride.”