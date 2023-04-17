Budweiser responds to controversy with new patriotic ad

(NewsNation) — Budweiser has released a new patriotic ad as its parent company Anheuser-Busch struggles with anti-trans backlash over its partnership with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The ad features one of Budweiser’s famous horses galloping through the country from New York City to the Grand Canyon, while a narrator delivers a patriotic message.

“This is a story bigger than beer,” the narrator says as the horse passes through America’s heartland. “This is the story of the American spirit.”

The ad features a variety of American landmarks, including the Lincoln Memorial, as well and small towns and farmlands.

“Brewed for those who found opportunity in challenge and hope in tomorrow,” the ad’s narrator says as the horse passes by two people raising an American flag.

The ad comes in response to backlash after the brewing giant partnered with transgender creator Dylan Mulvaney, who shared a sponsored post endorsing a March Madness promotion the company was doing.