Build-A-Bear releases wig-wearing, sequin-donning RuPaul bear

RuPaul, winner of the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program award for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys in 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(WJW) – Build-A-Bear has launched a new bear with world-famous drag queen and Emmy-award-winning entertainment mogul RuPaul.

The bear, which is said to be “ready for any Eleganza Extravaganza,” is being sold individually and as part of a “glamazon gift set” that includes gold pumps to go with the bear’s blonde wig and gold-sequined dress, according to the listings on the Build-A-Bear website. There’s also a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” logo on the bear’s paw.

“Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen,” the listing says. “Category is teddy bear realness with RuPaul Bear’s signature wig and gold sequin dress included.”

RuPaul, whose real name is RuPaul Andre Charles, is an actor, model, singer, songwriter, television personality and author, according to IMDb.

The entertainer has produced and hosted “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a reality TV competition, since 2009, and has won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards for the show. RuPaul, the winner of the most Emmys in the category of Outstanding Host of Reality/Competition Program, also has won the most Emmys of any Black artist in history, IMDb notes.

With a long and rich history, drag — the art of dressing as another gender, often for performance — has been attacked by right-wing politicians and activists who have falsely associated it with the “sexualization” and “grooming” of children.

The bear is being sold on an 18+ section of the website and retails for $56, or $64 with the shoes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.