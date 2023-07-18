Burger King Brazil releases ‘Barbie’ combo with pink sauce

BRAZIL (NewsNation) — Burger King Brazil is ready to party with its new Barbie-inspired burger with pink sauce.

The fast food giant announced the new combo item on its social media pages ahead of the new Barbie movie staring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

It’s available exclusively in Brazil and for a limited time, but Twitter users have mixed reviews.

“Barbies from all over Brazil, check out this news that arrived straight from Barbie Land to our kingdom!,” Burger King Brazil wrote on Twitter. “It’s real, now you can come running to BK to try the BK Barbie Combo.”

Included in the combo is a “Pink Burger,” “Ken’s potatoes,” which appear to be a plain order of fries, and a pink vanilla-flavored shake for dessert, topped with a pink doughnut.

The Barbie movie opens nationwide Friday, July 21.