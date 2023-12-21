Cameron Diaz thinks ‘sleep divorces’ should be normalized

US actress Cameron Diaz poses for pictures during a photocall for the film “Annie” in central London on December 16, 2014. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL,BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Cameron Diaz thinks people “should normalize separate bedrooms” for couples. Turns out, the actress isn’t alone.

Diaz, who is married to Benji Madden from Good Charlotte, made waves online after her recent comments on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast.

In a perfect world, Diaz said she’d have it this way: “I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room.”

Whether it’s due to snoring, tossing and turning or stealing the covers, a study published in July found that over a third of Americans agree with Diaz when it comes to so-called “sleep divorces.”

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey shows that more than one-third of people say they occasionally or consistently sleep in another room to accommodate their partner.

45% of men reported they occasionally or consistently sleep in a different room, compared with just 25% of women.

“Although the term ‘sleep divorce’ seems harsh, it really just means that people are prioritizing sleep and moving into a separate room at night when needed,” Dr. Seema Khosla, pulmonologist and spokesperson for the AASM, said in a news release.

Dr. Khosla added: “We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment toward the person causing the sleep disruption which can negatively impact relationships.”

Researchers say a relationship isn’t the only thing that can be impacted due to sleep loss. The American Psychological Association determined it can undermine a person’s emotional functioning and place them at higher risk for anxiety.

According to the association, more than 30% of adults and up to 90% of teens don’t get enough sleep.