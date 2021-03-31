Cardi B criticizes Utah’s porn bill, slams FLDS

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Cardi B performs onstage during Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

SALT LAKE CITY (NewsNation Now) — Rapper Cardi B criticized the recently passed legislation in Utah, which will require all cellphones and tablets in the state to automatically block pornography.

She also shared her thoughts on the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

I respect everyone’s religion but Utah restricting porn and not regulating the disgusting things that happens in the FLDS .That cult is disturbing. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 30, 2021

In the first of two tweets, Cardi B said, “I respect everyone’s religion but Utah restricting porn and not regulating the disgusting things that happens in the FLDS. That cult is disturbing.”

I understand that .I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN …Look it up ! https://t.co/5UPWuMKYfA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 30, 2021

Cardi B responded to another tweet about other restrictions in the state saying, “I understand that. I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN …Look it up !”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed House Bill 72 into law on March 23 of this year. Gov. He said at the time the measure would send an “important message” about preventing children from accessing explicit online content.

Supporters argue the restriction is a critical step to help parents keep explicit content away from kids — especially as more children have their own electronic devices and have been forced to spend more time online during the pandemic.

The measure won’t go into effect unless five other states enact similar laws, a provision that was added to address concerns that it would be difficult to implement.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah said the constitutionality of the bill was not adequately considered and that it will likely be argued in court.

“This is another example of the Legislature dodging the constitutional impacts of the legislation they pass,” ACLU attorney Jason Groth said

Back in 2016, Utah was the first state to sign legislation declaring pornography a public health crisis.

NewsNation Affiliate KTVX and The Associated Press contributed to this reporting