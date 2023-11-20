Cardi B takes on NYC mayor over budget cuts

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Rapper Cardi B is taking aim at New York Mayor Eric Adams over his administration’s cuts to municipal services that the city’s leader claims were necessary to pay for an influx of migrants.

Among the first announced cuts were those to public libraries in the city. Libraries in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn will be forced to close on Sundays following Adams’ announcement.

That was one of the many points of contention for the New York City-raised entertainer.

In a profanity-laden social media video, Cardi B lamented the lack of options for children learning to read.

Adams announced last week wide-ranging budget cuts that he warned would only be the beginning without state and federal support for the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived since last spring.

The 5% budget cut will impact every city agency across New York City including the police and sanitation departments.

“Everybody be like ‘New York is dirty.’ And it is dirty, and we’re going to get even dirtier with the f—–g budget cut,” said Cardi B.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) will also be subjected to what the mayor called “painful” budget cuts.

An estimated 4,000 cops will disappear from New York City streets. As retirements play out over the next two years, the city will have just 29,000 officers by mid-2025 — the lowest figure since the mid-1990s.

“Crimes are going to go through the roof because there is a police safety budget cut and on top of that there’s a sanitation f—–g budget cut so that means we’re gonna be drowning in rats,” said Cardi B.