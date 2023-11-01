Cast of ‘Mean Girls’ reunite for ‘totally fetch’ commercial

Get in loser, we’re going Black Friday shopping at Walmart.

On Wednesdays we still wear pink and, apparently, save a lot of money, at least according to the original cast of “Mean Girls.”

Retail giant Walmart has teamed up with members from the 2004 high school classic for a full circle Black Friday commercial.

In the “totally fetch” commercial, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra come together again after almost 20 years since the release of the iconic film.

In the commercial, the “Plastics” return and the viewer gets a glimpse into what their lives are like in the year 2023.

Lohan reprises her role as Cady Heron, now working as a guidance counselor at North Shore High School. Seyfried’s Karen Smith continues where the film left off, working as a weather reporter, and Gretchen Wieners, played by Chabert, is now an uncool mom trying her best to win over her high school daughter and her friends while still trying to make “fetch” happen.

Rapper Missy Elliot also has a cameo as a high school gym teacher as her hit song “Pass That Dutch” plays in the background.

“Some things never change. On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” Cady says as Gretchen pulls up in a convertible filled with Walmart shopping bags.

The commercial comes full circle with Gretchen Wiener’s daughter and friends recreating the iconic “Jingle Bells Rock” choreography at the school’s Christmas Talent Show.

The ad was made to promote Walmart’s upcoming Black Friday deals which, this year, will be more like “Pink Wednesday.” The retailer says its Black Friday deals will actually go live online on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

To see the ad in its entirety, click here.

Absent from the ad are Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, Janis Ian, portrayed by Lizzy Caplan and Tina Fey’s Ms. Norbury.

Walmart does, however, tease that more is to come with the ad campaign.