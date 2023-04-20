Charges dropped in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting case

(NewsNation) — All charges against actor Alec Baldwin have been dropped in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of his movie “Rust.”

As a producer and the actor who fired the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin had been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin claimed the charge against him was unconstitutional.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement.

Prosecutors in Sante Fe, New Mexico, where the shooting occurred, had not publicly confirmed Thursday that the charges were dropped. A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.

Production for “Rust” recently resumed after an 18-month break following the fatal shooting. The incident occurred during a rehearsal, when the gun Baldwin was using fired in the direction of Hutchins and director Joel Souza. The bullet passed through Hutchins and wounded Souza, who survived the shooting.

Baldwin claimed he did not pull the trigger, but the gun discharged when he pulled back the hammer. He also claimed Hutchins was the one who told him to point the gun in her direction. The gun should not have been loaded with live ammunition before being used in rehearsal or filming.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with manslaughter by prosecutors who alleged negligent behavior on set contributed to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.