Cher accused of kidnapping son from NYC hotel room

(NewsNation) — Cher is accused of hiring men to kidnap her younger son as he was attempting to reconcile with his wife, according to court documents.

Elijah Blue Allman, son of Cher and Gregg Allman, is reportedly in rehab after staying at the infamous Chateau Marmont hotel. Cher had reportedly been concerned over Allman’s drug use, even hiring a caretaker to keep an eye on him.

In court documents regarding the couple’s divorce, Allman’s wife claims he was kidnapped from a hotel room as they were attempting to reconcile.

Marieangela King said four men barged into the New York hotel room where the couple was staying and removed Allmanx, and that she didn’t know his whereabouts after he was removed.

King claims Cher asked her to leave the family home without allowing her to pack any belongings or inventory the assets she and Allman shared, which would be divided in a divorce.

The documents also show King alleging she had not received spousal support payments ordered by the court, leaving her homeless and struggling to move forward with the divorce proceedings.

The next hearing in the case is set for Oct. 27.