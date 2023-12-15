Cher lashes out at Rock Hall

(WJW) – Entertainment icon Cher is blasting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This week on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she said she was snubbed from the Rock Hall despite having so many hits.

Cher says she’s the only solo artist to have No. 1 hits in seven decades.

“You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” Cher told Clarkson. ”I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

Cher has been promoting her new Christmas album.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Cher attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Cher attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

10/1/96 Los Angeles, Ca Cher at the premiere of the HBO movie “If These Walls Could Talk”.

American singer and actress Cher with former boyfriend Israeli-American musician Gene Simmons of rock group Kiss, UK and an unknown friend, 11th April 1978. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

August 1965: American singers Cher (Cherylynn LaPiere, Cherilyn Sarkisian) and Sonny Bono (Salvatore Bono) (1935 – 1998) on a visit to London. (Photo by Dove/Express/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Cher attends the 2023 Messika High Jewelry Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images for Messika)

OFFENBURG, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 25: Cher performs on stage during the “Wetten, dass …?” tv show on November 25, 2023 in Offenburg, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

It’s her first new album of original material in a decade.

To date, Cher has never been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tells FOX 8 it has no comment on the matter.