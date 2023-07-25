Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrate American values

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (NewsNation) — Cheyenne Frontier Days, the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, celebrates the history of the West and the values Americans share.

People are going back to their roots, and values like family, faith and freedom are at the top of their minds.

“Family is all about sacrifice,” said Bryson Conyers, who attended Frontier Days. “You sacrifice for them, they sacrifice for you, but that’s what ultimately brings you closer.”

Others said Americans need to get back to being more spiritual and leaning on a higher power.

“Less and less people are going to church,” said Frank Hicks, who attended Frontier Days. “I raised my grandkids to believe in God and a lot of the kids that they’re around, they don’t even know who Jesus is.”

Yet, the common theme is that people think that America should rely less on policy and more on traditional family values.

“I think right now everyone’s super divided and focused on politics when they’re not really coming together and focusing on the values that really dig us down deep to our roots, which are our family and getting back to God,” said Frontier Days attendee Miranda Lachance.

“A lot of families don’t spend enough time eating dinner together and kind of coming together as one,” said attendee Hannah Fricke.

People love attending the rodeo because it brings back that sense of family and community.

“You see all different types of people here,” said Alison Skalsy, who attended Frontier Days. “There’s a lot of spirit, definitely pride here, and it just really makes everyone connect.”