Chipotle creates burrito after Miley Cyrus following viral TikTok Trend

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The Miley Cyrus burrito is now available at Chipotle. This week, the fast-food chain introduced the singer’s veggie burrito on its online app.

Chipotle created the new burrito after it posted a video on TikTok asking the 28-year-old to comment on the video and promised to make a “Miley burrito.”

Cyrus replied and wrote, “only if you name it “the Guac is extra but so is Miley burrito.”

The Miley burrito is made with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, romaine lettuce and guacamole.

The restaurant chain joined a recent trend on TikTok, where fans ask Cyrus to help them make important life decisions. Some of the questions range from baby names to tattoo art.