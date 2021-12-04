FILE – Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — CNN said on Saturday that it had fired news anchor Chris Cuomo during an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” the cable news network said in a statement.

“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” it added.

The network suspended Cuomo on Tuesday after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to face charges of sexual harassment earlier this year.

The U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York officials disclosed on Dec. 2.Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced harassment charges. Subsequent information revealed far more details about what exactly Chris Cuomo did. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

Cuomo, a lawyer, is 13 years younger than Andrew Cuomo, who he has described as his best friend. They are the sons of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who was in office from 1982 to 1996.

He worked for several years at ABC News, joining CNN in 2013 as co-host of the network’s morning show.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.