Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big, and the show’s new HBO Max reboot, “And Just Like That…,” has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the women, who go by aliases Zoe and Lilly, say it happened in the early 2000’s.

Zoe, 40, told THR that she worked at a high-profile firm where Noth regularly had business. She said Noth, who was 49 at the time, would come by her desk and flirt with her. Her former boss also told THR that Noth would leave “filthy voicemails” on Zoe’s work phone.

The two eventually hung out and went to the pool one day at Noth’s apartment building in West Hollywood, California. Later that night, Zoe went up to Noth’s apartment to return a book he lent her. That’s when Zoe says he raped her.

After the incident, Zoe said she went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with a friend, where they gave her two stitches. She told the police she was assaulted but she did not say who assaulted her out of fear of losing her job and not being believed.

The second accuser, Lily, 31, told THR that she was 25 years old when she met Noth, who was 60 at the time, at a New York City restaurant that had been featured on “Sex and the City.” After their date, they went to up Noth’s apartment, where Lilly said he assaulted her.

Noth has denied both allegations telling THR in part “these stories could’ve been from 30 years or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” he continued. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

It’s unclear whether these allegations will play a role in the series, given his character’s fate on the first episode of the show. The first episode ended with Noth suffering a heart attack after an intense Peloton workout and dying in wife Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) arms.

Peloton, which avowed ignorance of how its machine was to be used and defended its health benefits, rushed out a clever commercial with Noth and Peloton instructor Jess King (also seen in the episode) sitting fireside post-workout and deciding on another spin. Peloton has since pulled the viral commercial from their social media accounts following the sexual allegations against North.