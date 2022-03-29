Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(NewsNation) —Chris Rock is starting a new comedy tour Wednesday in Boston, four days after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

His tour is actually set to end at the Dolby Theater later this year— on the same stage where the infamous slap happened on Sunday.

Chris Rock still has not publicly responded to what happened, but the fallout has generated incredible interest in his new Ego Death World Tour.

“Chris Rock right now is the hottest, most in-demand comedian you can think of,” Marc Malkin, senior editor and columnist at Variety, said.

Entertainment veterans are tracking the ticket frenzy and shows selling out fast since the Oscars.

TickPick, an online marketplace for event tickets based in New York, said on Twitter it sold more tickets to Rock’s show overnight than it did in the past month.

“We are all going to be waiting, waiting for those first tweets to come through to find out what Chris Rock says or doesn’t say about Will Smith,” Malkin said. “Whether he’s silent or he’s talking about Will Smith, right now those ticket sales are going to remain at a steady pace of going up, up, up and up.”

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife.

Rock, appearing to make fun of her hair loss, said “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Then, Smith walked up to the stage, where Rock was, and smacked him across the face. After the actor returned to his seat, he shouted to Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” He won the Academy Award for best actor later in the show.

Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her battle with alopecia, a disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, in my hands,” Pinkett Smith said about it on her “Red Table Talk” series on Facebook.

According to Variety and other trade publications, Rock was unaware of Pinkett Smith’s medical condition when he joked about her.

On Instagram Tuesday, Pinkett Smith addressed the slap, saying “this is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

“Everything in Hollywood that is said or done after a crisis like the Will Smith smack of Chris Rock is usually pretty controlled,” Malkin pointed out. “Jada has not said much about the slap but she did post about ‘It’s a time for healing.’ That’s all she said. Does that mean the time for healing is going to happen at a Red Table Talk?”

There are no indications that Rock and Will Smith have talked directly since the slap. Smith apologized on social media Monday.

“Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith said. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Rock declined to press charges on Smith.

