NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: Bob Saget (L) and Gilbert Gottfried speak onstage during the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine at Caroline’s Comedy Club on December 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation)

(NewsNation) ⁠— Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died after a long illness, his family said on Twitter Tuesday.

He died from a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” Gottfried’s family said. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried, born in 1955, was well known for voicing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin” and the Aflac Duck, as well as for his stand-up comedy. According to his IMBD page, Gottfried began his stand-up career at only 156, and became known around town as “the comedian’s comedian.”

It was his frequent appearances on MTV in its early days, and a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s, that gave him national attention.

Tributes to the comedian poured in on Twitter following the news.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” actor Jason Alexander said. “What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

“I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried,” actor Marlee Matlin said on Twitter. “Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter.”

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, sister Karen, 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

