CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Bill Engvall, a legendary comedian and one of the stars of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, says he’s retiring from the road.

The Grammy-nominated stand-up comic said he made the decision in order to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve been doing it now for 42 years, and I’m a new grandfather. And it’s time for me to start spending some time with my family,” Engvall said.

He said he’s sure there will be moments where he’ll miss live shows but he never wanted to be a performer who just went through the motions on stage.

“I always said when the traveling starts taking over the fun of being on stage, it’s time to hang it up,” he said. “I don’t ever want to cheat my fans. We’ve all been to a concert where the artist just kind of walked through it and I just never wanted to be that guy.”

Engvall’s album, “Here’s Your Sign,” held first place on the Billboard comedy charts for 15 straight weeks and went certified platinum.

Engvall’s decision to retire from touring almost surprised him after not being able to tour for more than a year due to the pandemic.

“What’s interesting is that because of COVID, we couldn’t perform, which was sad. Because at a time when America needed laughter, we couldn’t give it to them,” he said. “But I realized … when the shows finally started coming back online, that I wasn’t missing the traveling.”