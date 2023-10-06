Air guitar roos and dancing otters vie for comedy wildlife award

(NewsNation) — Cute animal photos aren’t just for housepets. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has announced finalists for the 2023 competition showing wildlife photographed in some unusual ways.

The contest began after wildlife photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks realized he’d captured some shots that made him laugh. Realizing that humor could help people engage with wildlife and the threats facing many species, he started the contest.

Voters can pick their favorites for the People’s Choice Awards as well as having the option to purchase items decorated with the entries.

Check out some of NewsNation’s favorite entries below: