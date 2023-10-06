Air guitar roos and dancing otters vie for comedy wildlife award

  • The finalists feature wildlife photos of animals in humorous situations
  • The contest is meant to raise awareness about conservation
  • Entries range from under the sea to high in the sky

A cheetah jumps off the ground with all four paws in the air.

Air Apparent by Paul Goldstein (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)

(NewsNation) — Cute animal photos aren’t just for housepets. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has announced finalists for the 2023 competition showing wildlife photographed in some unusual ways.

The contest began after wildlife photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks realized he’d captured some shots that made him laugh. Realizing that humor could help people engage with wildlife and the threats facing many species, he started the contest.

Voters can pick their favorites for the People’s Choice Awards as well as having the option to purchase items decorated with the entries.

Check out some of NewsNation’s favorite entries below:

  • A bird walking on a beach as another bird appears to be jumping toward it.
    Walk Like an Egyptian Goose by Allen Holmes (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • An adult baboon grabbing a baby baboon by the scruff of the neck as the baby screams.
    Cheeky Baboon by Bernard Omwaka (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • One polar bear appears to be pushing another bear off a rock into the water.
    Ready, Steady, Go by Brigitte Alcalay Marcon (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A lion lays with its face smushed on a a rock and paws dangling down.
    Hang Loose by Christian Hargasser (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A fox lays in leaves with a stick in it's mouth resembling a cigar.
    Fox with a cigar by Dakota Vaccaro (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A monkey lays on a ledge like a centerfold, holding it's long tail in front of it's body.
    The Rainforest Dandy by Delphine Casimir
  • A group of fish wait in a line as a shark swims past.
    Right of Way by Brandi Romano (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A bear lays on it's back in grass, raising one paw in the air.
    Picture Me, Picture Me by Dikla Gabriely
  • One bird on a branch faces a second bird pointing it's wing away.
    Dispute by Jacek Stankiewicz (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A kangaroo stands in a field of flowers, appearing to play air guitar.
    Air Guitar Roo by Jason Moore (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • An owl on a branch is slumped forward, looking miserable with wings hanging down.
    Monday Blahs by John Blumenkamp (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A group of penguins on ice appear to be confronting another penguin. The group and solo penguins are pointing opposite directions with their wings.
    Directions Please. No we told you they went that way by Jodi Frediani (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A small bird is puffed up and staring angrily at the camera.
    Angry Bird by Michael Erwin (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A monkey in the middle of the road is posed as if directing traffic.
    Look at right Bro by Pratick Mondal (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • Two bears appear to shake hands next to a river.
    Teddy Buddies by Thomas Vijayan (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • An otter balances on one foot with the other back foot and tail raised as if in an arabesque.
    Otter Ballerina by Otter Kwek (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • Two owls are on a nest, with the larger owl appearing to gesture angrily with a wing.
    Go to Your Room Little Brother by Mark Schocken (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
  • A bird falls from a branch into the water headfirst, wings flailing.
    Unexpected Plunge by Vittorio Ricci (Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
