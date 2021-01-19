Country music icon Dolly Parton turns 75

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Country music legend Dolly Parton is celebrating her 75th birthday on Tuesday.

Parton was born in Tennessee in 1946. She started performing at a young age, hitting it big in 1973 with the release of the song “Jolene.”

Last week, a Tennessee state lawmaker introduced a bill that would add a statue of Parton to the Capitol grounds in Nashville.

In November, it was revealed that the legendary country singer’s helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University for research.

Parton was awarded the GRAMMY Lifetime achievement award in 2011.

Take a look at her career throughout the years: