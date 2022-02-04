Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunite to pull music from Spotify

(NewsNation Now) — Bandmates of Neil Young are reuniting to remove its music from streaming giant Spotify over Joe Rogan’s podcast and COVID-19 misinformation. The group says they are pulling their music until “real action is taken.”

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” a signed statement by David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash posted Wednesday on Twitter said. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.”

A week ago, Neil Young separately removed his tunes from the platform after an open letter ultimatum to Spotify, saying it could not provide a platform to both him and Rogan because of virus-related misinformation on Rogan’s podcast.

Spotify has since said that it would add a content advisory to podcasts that feature discussions about the coronavirus. Rogan also vowed to work on balancing “controversial viewpoints” on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”