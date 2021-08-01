DaBaby removed from Lollapalooza 2021 lineup following homophobic remarks

CHICAGO (WGN) — Rapper DaBaby has been removed from Sunday’s Lollapalooza lineup following comments he made last week.
“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight, the festival tweeted Sunday.
Young Thug will now be the headliner at 9 p.m.
During his performance at a Miami music festival, Da Baby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV.
Fans and many members of the music community spoke out against DaBaby and his comments.
Questlove, Madonna, Elton John were among those that responded denouncing the homophobia.
Elton John said he was shocked to read the HIV misinformation and homophobic comments and added that music should bring people together, not drive them apart.
