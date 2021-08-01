DaBaby removed from Lollapalooza 2021 lineup following homophobic remarks

FILE – In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Rapper DaBaby has been removed from Sunday’s Lollapalooza lineup following comments he made last week.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight, the festival tweeted Sunday.

Young Thug will now be the headliner at 9 p.m.

Latest News

During his performance at a Miami music festival, Da Baby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV.

Fans and many members of the music community spoke out against DaBaby and his comments.

Questlove, Madonna, Elton John were among those that responded denouncing the homophobia.

Elton John said he was shocked to read the HIV misinformation and homophobic comments and added that music should bring people together, not drive them apart.