NEW YORK CITY (NewsNation Now) — A new group of stars is going back to the ballroom! “Dancing with the Stars” Wednesday unveiled the celebrities who are ready to waltz their way to the infamous Mirrorball trophy.

The full list of stars from Spice Girl Mel C to talk show host Amanda Kloots was unveiled on “Good Morning America.”

Here is a list of the full stars competing:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Reality TV star Christine Chiu

Nickelodeon star Jojo Swia

YouTuber and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli. Giannulli is also known for her parents’ involvement in the Varsity Blues scandal.

Actress Melora Hardin

“Bachelor” lead Matt James

Spice Girl Mel C

Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee

Actor Martin Kove

Professional wrestler and reality TV star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore

Talk show host and former Broadway dancer Amanda Kloots

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

Actor Brian Austin Green

Professional basketball player Iman Shumpert

The primetime dancing competition announced earlier this month that Siwa would join the cast and be matched with a female dancing pro. This is the first time in the show’s 30 seasons that two women will be paired up. Siwa, 18, came out as part of the LGBTQ community earlier this year.

Olympic gymnastics champion Lee was also announced as a cast member last month.

Len Goodman returns to the judging panel after taking last season off, joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Tyra Banks is also back for her second season as host after replacing Tom Bergeron.

The newest season of the show kicks off Monday, Sept, 20.