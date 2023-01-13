Daredevil Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, dead at 60

FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 07: Motorcycle daredevil “Kaptain” Robbie Knievel waves to the crowd before jumping 20 Hummer H2 SUVs prior to the IRL IndyCar Series Bombardier Learjet 550k on June 7, 2008 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Robbie Knievel, the son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, died Friday after a cancer battle, a family source confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WFLA’s Josh Benson. He was 60.

The source said Robbie had been in hospice care during his final days.

The stuntman and daredevil followed in his father’s footsteps and first performed at Madison Square Garden at the age of 8, TMZ reported.

Robbie Knievel did more than 350 jumps in his career and set multiple world records. One of his most notorious stunts was jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in 1989, which was a feat his father had failed.

His final stunt was in 2011.