Dave Chappelle attacked on stage by audience member

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member during a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday evening.

Video posted to social media shows a man jumping on stage and onto Chappelle as he was about to exit the stage. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance. After the attack, the unidentified man was transported to a local hospital for injuries and to be evaluated.

The LAPD said the man was armed with a replica gun that ejects a knife blade when discharged. It wasn’t immediately clear what the suspect’s motive was.

Chappelle, who was performing as part of the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival, was not injured in the attack.

Comedians Kevin Hart and Chris Rock, who was slapped on stage by actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards ceremony in March, appeared alongside Chappelle shortly after the incident, according to footage circulating on social media.