Dave Chappelle leaves stage early in Florida performance

(NewsNation) — Dave Chappelle abruptly ended his comedy show at Hard Rock Live Wednesday night, leaving disappointed fans who had paid over $100 per ticket, The Miami Herald reported.

It came during the second night of Chappelle’s five-night stand at Seminole Hard Rock, scheduled between Christmas and New Year’s. The show concluded prematurely after Chappelle reportedly spotted a fan using a cellphone in the audience.

Expressing clear displeasure, Chappelle scolded the fan before abruptly storming off the stage.

The Hard Rock Live’s website had explicitly stated in its Frequently Asked Questions section that select events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request.”

To enforce this policy, attendees were required to place their phones in Yondr bags upon entering the venue. These bags were securely locked and could only be opened at designated areas outside the theater.

The comedian is scheduled to perform again at The Hard Rock Live on Friday and Saturday nights.