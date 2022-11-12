SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Dave Chappelle” Episode 1791 — Pictured: Host Dave Chappelle during the monologue on Saturday, November 7, 2020 — (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — American comedian and actor Dave Chappelle will return to “Saturday Night Live” to host for the third time on Saturday, according to the NBC television show’s promo video.

“Dave Chappelle is back for the post-Election show this Saturday!” SNL announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Chappelle’s return comes just days after the midterm elections, and the show has been promoting the comedian’s appearance on all its social media platforms.

But not without spewing controversy.

His anticipated appearance has caused some unrest as many of the show’s writers were allegedly protesting his return.

Some writers planned to sit out Chapelle’s episode due to the comedian’s recent string of what they call “transphobic and homophobic jokes,” according to a report from Page Six.

“They’re not going to do the show. But none of the actors are boycotting,” an insider told Page Six.

Chappelle was at 30 Rock on Tuesday meeting with writers and producers and his rep told Page Six, “there was no evidence of a boycott.”

“The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it. … Dave is looking to have some fun,” his rep said.

“SNL” announced last week the “Chappelle Show” star would host the show with musical guest Black Star on Nov. 12. It will be his third time as host, Variety reported.

After the announcement, “SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly posted a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” the Daily Mail reported. While Yim didn’t directly reference Chappelle, the timing suggested their post was criticism of Chappelle being chosen as host.

Chappelle previously received backlash from the LGBTQ+ community following his Netflix special “The Closer,” which angered some viewers because some of the jokes were aimed at the trans community.