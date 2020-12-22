Dave Chappelle to buy former Ohio fire station, turn it into comedy club

Comedian Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. – This years’ award recipient is comedian Dave Chappelle. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to open a comedy club in what was formerly a fire station in Ohio.

The Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC) said Monday that they finalized an agreement to sell the Miami Township Fire Station to Iron Table Holdings, LLC, which is owned by Chappelle.

YSDC said the agreement came after a several-month long process during which interested buyers were first asked to submit a preliminary development plan to the YSDC Fire Station Subcommittee.

Interested parties later toured the facility and presented detailed business and architectural plans for the building. The presentations were evaluated on several criteria including job creation, local impact, environmental impact and diversity.

YSDC said Iron Table Holdings, LLC ranked highest in the criteria of profits/wages/taxes, environmental impact, local impact, diversity and COVID-19 considerations.

The agreement is the first community-based transaction the corporation YSDC has carried out.

Chappelle has not commented on the sale.

Chapelle is best known for his numerous stand-up specials and his critically-acclaimed sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” which ran from 2003-2006 on Comedy Central.