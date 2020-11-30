David Chang wins $1M for hospitality workers on ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

Chef David Chang competes for the Southern Smoke Foundation, and ASL Interpreter Rorri Burton tries her hand at the $1 million prize on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” on ABC. (John Fleenor via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — It was a lightbulb moment for celebrity chef David Chang on Sunday’s episode of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

The Momofuku restaurant group founder and TV personality behind Netflix series “Ugly Delicious” won $1 million after correctly answering the question: “Who was the first president to have electricity in the White House?” In doing so, Chang became the first celebrity to win the show’s top prize.

This season, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, features celebrity contestants playing for charity. All of the money Chang won will go to hospitality workers in need through the Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation.

My gambling problem finally pays off…

$1 million for hospitality workers in need via @SouthernSmokeTX 💥 https://t.co/Q6ZL4w6XiD — david chang (@davidchang) November 30, 2020

But the celebrity chef didn’t do it all on his own. Chang credited ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, who he called for help on the final question, as well as director Alan Yang, who joined him on the trivia show.

Always wanted to hold a giant check on television. Thanks @millionairetv! Asian trivia dream team ftw 🇰🇷🇹🇼 @davidchang @minakimes pic.twitter.com/s1HBrNAZZQ — Alan Yang 楊維榕 (@alanyang) November 30, 2020

Southern Smoke, which was created by Chef Chris Shepherd, aims to support those in the food and beverage industry, as well as their suppliers.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Fund has distributed more than $4 million to thousands of people across the country.