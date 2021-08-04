Derailed by #MeToo, comedian Louis C.K. announces comeback tour

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 18: Creator/writer/actor Louis C.K. speaks onstage during the ‘Louie’ panel discussion at the FX Networks portion of the Television Critics Association press tour at Langham Hotel on January 18, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) — Comedian Louis C.K. on Wednesday announced a 30-city stand-up tour, his first major gigs since admitting in 2017 to sexual misconduct.

The former star of TV comedy “Louie” announced dates on his website starting in mid-August in New York City and running through to December. He will also perform in Ukraine, Germany, Denmark and Romania in early 2022.

The Emmy-winning comedian, 53, has adopted a low profile since November 2017 when he admitted allegations detailed by five women, including masturbating in front of some of them.

His TV shows, a comedy special and a movie were dropped as Hollywood distanced itself at the height of the #MeToo movement that calls out inappropriate behavior by powerful men.

C.K. did a handful of small gigs in New York comedy clubs in late 2018 but was met with protests and walk-outs by women. Some other celebrities, including Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock, supported his right to a second chance.

In 2020, he released a standup special “Sincerely Louis C.K.” on his website.