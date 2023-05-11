Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
War in Ukraine
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Tornado touches down during live newscast
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
How capturing rainfall can help crisis on Colorado River
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Live cams aim to provide more insight into natural disasters
Video Icon
Video
Major rain across the country leads to early mosquito season
Video Icon
Video
Multiple deaths after Illinois dust storm causes pileup
Video Icon
Video
Vertical speedboat at Lake Mead returns to the water
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Early Morning
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Diane Keaton promotes ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’
"Book Club: The Next Chapter" comes to theaters Friday, May 12, 2023
The cast spent three months filming the movie in Italy
Keaton: Inspired by her mother, "she's the love of my life"
Devan Markham
Updated:
May 11, 2023 / 09:32 AM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Leave food at your mailbox on May 13, here's why
O’Reilly on CNN town hall: Trump went into ‘greatest hits’
Video Icon
Video
Looking to buy a new car? Experts say to wait
Video Icon
Video
Family found bloody clothing, ledger on Oklahoma property
Video Icon
Video
Attorney, co-worker react to charges woman poisoned husband
Video Icon
Video
It’s possible that McFadden had more victims: Ex-FBI agent
Video Icon
Video