Did Prince Harry provide any evidence?

(NewsNation) — Journalist and royal family expert Rob Shuter is questioning the evidence in Prince Harry’s phone hacking trial.

A source, who has watched the trial entirely, doesn’t think Harry provided any real evidence to the judge, Shuter told “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

“He’s (Harry) not somebody who is used to answering questions. This is a person who asks a lot of questions, but nobody has sat down with him and asked questions, particularly for eight hours and demanded answers. He was uncomfortable with it, not a great witness. I don’t think he proved this,” Shuter said.

Harry, 38, is suing the publisher of the Daily Mirror over 33 articles published between 1996 and 2011 that he says were based on phone hacking or other illegal snooping methods.

The stories represent a fragment of decades of press coverage that Harry says has warped his life and those of his friends and loved ones.

The newspaper denies the claims.

Harry alleges the articles caused him to become depressed, paranoid and distrustful of friends, who he feared were feeding information to the media.

The judge involved in the trial is expected to rule on the case within the next few weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.