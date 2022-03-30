FILE – Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World on Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(NewsNation) — “The Happiest Place on Earth” has recently found itself embroiled in controversy over gender identity, with people on both sides of the issue slamming Disney.

A decision Disney executives made last summer to remove gendered greetings from its theme parks is getting renewed attention after a video posted on Twitter went viral.

Instead of saying “boys and girls,” or “ladies and gentlemen,” staff members are now trained to say “hello friends” or use “dreamers of all ages,” Vivian Ware, Disney’s diversity and inclusion manager, said in a video posted by writer Christopher F. Rufo.

In the video, Ware said this has let cast members be more creative with greetings.

“We want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests,” Ware said.

Just because a guest may present as female, Ware said, it doesn’t mean they necessarily want to be called a “princess,” she added.

“So let’s think differently about how we engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone,” Ware said.

The video, posted Tuesday, caused “Boycott Disney” to start trending on Twitter, with parents saying they were “cutting the Disney cord.”

Meanwhile, Disney has also seen fallout from its handling of Florida legislation, recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, that has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade.

Disney made a statement, saying the law “should never have passed and should never have been signed,” sparking backlash from conservatives in favor of it. But the company has donated to some of the lawmakers behind the bill, prompting Disney employees against the “Don’t Say Gay’ bill to walk off the job in protest.

LGBTQ advocates and Disney employees also said CEO Bob Chapek’s response to the law was too slow.

Disney employed 190,000 workers last October, with roughly three-quarters working in its theme parks division, according to the Associated Press.

The company did not respond to a request for comment from NewsNation.