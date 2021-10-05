CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Spooky season has arrived, which means a few things: pumpkin spice, cooler weather and scary movie marathons.

The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, premieres Friday exclusively on Disney+.

In the movie, the Great Gonzo, world-famous daredevil artiste, takes on the greatest challenge of his life — spending a “very daring night” in the grimmest grinning place on Earth: The Haunted Mansion.

Starring in the special alongside the Muppets are Will Arnett as The Ghost Host, Yvette Nicole Brown as The Hearse Driver, Darren Criss as The Caretaker and Taraji P. Henson as The Bride.

The movie was inspired by all four of the Disney Haunted Mansion attractions, located at various Disney Parks across the globe.

The Muppets Haunted Mansion EP will also be released Friday from Walt Disney Records and will include three new original songs: “Rest in Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie the Knot Tango,” plus a cover of the 1970s classic, “Dancing in the Moonlight.”