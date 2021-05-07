Disneyland’s Snow White ride sparks debate over Prince Charming’s kiss

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Disneyland has revamped its Snow White ride but the changes have brought a backlash, particularly over Prince Charming’s kiss while she’s asleep.

An editorial by SFGATE, which is the digital arm of the San Francisco Chronicle, first sparked a closer look at the ride. SFGATE managing editor, Katie Dowd and reporter Julie Tremaine write that the ride itself is “really good” and “preserves much of the charm” of what originally opened in 1955. The problem, they say, comes when Prince Charming kisses Snow White “without her consent.”

“A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she’s asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening,” the editorial states.

Dowd and Tremaine say it is hard to understand why in 2021 Disneyland would choose to add a scene with “such old fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman.”

There have been myriad responses to SFGATE’s editorial on social media, but many Disney fans strongly disagreed with the SFGATE authors and defended the ride.

I feel absolute sadness for the authors of this article. They are epitome of what is wrong with our culture. Its a cartoon. It's 84 years old. Please use your voice to talk about "important" issues. Be better. 🤦‍♂️ — Dan Salgado (@salgadodj76) May 3, 2021

I’m sorry, this is what’s wrong with the world. Snow White, a fictional character getting brought back to life by a kiss by her future husband. Y’all taking things too far and ruining the gullible by making them believe this is what to flip out about instead of REAL issues…. https://t.co/KZhKfNiYSG — Matt Traynor (@matttraynor) May 3, 2021

Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote his own editorial published in The Daily Mail where he accused SFGATE of trying to “cancel” Prince Charming.

“They find the whole thing incredibly offensive and believe the Prince to be a malevolent sexual deviant because he didn’t ask Snow White for consent – something that may not have struck his mind given that HE THOUGHT SHE WAS DEAD,” Morgan writes. “This crucial fact cuts no ice with the wokies.”

NewsNation has reached out to Disneyland for a response to the SFGATE editorial, and they have not publicly commented. However, Disney Imagineer Jim Shull did tweet this response:

“Allowing for the fact that cultural changes occur over decades it must be acknowledged that in the context of the tale on which the film is based that the ride is accurate. People are of course allowed to dislike the story but the Imagineering team did a spectacular job!” Jim Shull, disney imagineer

Earlier this year, Disney announced that it would update its Jungle Cruise ride following criticism of the ride for its depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.

NewsNation digital producer Char’Nese Turner and NewsNation affiliate WNCN contributed to this report.