DMX mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Rapper DMX was mourned at a memorial Saturday with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.

The memorial was described on his Instagram page as a “Celebration of Life” and a “home-going” for the Empire State native.

DMX last played the Barclays Center in 2019.

The event was closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions but was livestreamed DMX’s YouTube channel.

A massive black big-wheel truck with the words “LONG LIVE DMX” on side of the vehicle carried DMX’s shiny red casket for more than 15 miles from Yonkers — where the rapper grew up — to the Barclays Center. A plethora of motorcycles trailed the truck during the procession before arriving at the arena, where thousands of people crowded the streets.

Thousands of motorcycle riders surrounded the monster truck, revving up their engines.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home on April 2.

Programs with images of DMX were handed out to service attendees. The four-page book had different images of the rapper including one with his arms folded with wings and another photo of him standing on stage during a performance.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He also starred in several films including “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

