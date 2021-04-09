DMX’s manager confirms rapper still on life support in Instagram video

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 23: Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — As phrases like “RIP DMX” and “Rest in Power DMX” trended globally on Twitter late Thursday night, the New York rapper’s manager confirmed in an Instagram video that his client is not dead and remains on life support at White Plains Hospital.

“Please stop posting these rumors, DMX is still alive,” manager Steve Rifkind said of the multi-platinum rapper and actor, whose real name is Earl Simmons. “Yes, he is still on life support but it is not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors.”

Rifkind added that he expects DMX’s family to put out a statement “sometime [Friday].”

DMX was put on life support at a White Plains hospital over the weekend, according to his longtime attorney Murray Richman.

“He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said.

The attorney said he could not confirm reports that his client overdosed on drugs and said he was not sure what caused the heart attack. Sources told TMZ that DMX overdosed at his home around 11 p.m. Friday.

Richman told NewsNation affiliate WPIX-TV on Saturday that the 50-year-old rapper was in “grave condition” and “surrounded by family.”

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

On Saturday night, TMZ reported it received a statement from a representative of DMX that said: “Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.

“The Simmons family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

Outside White Plains Hospital Saturday night, family friend Brenda Ramsey hoped for a miracle.

“This is going to either be a huge testimony of his strength, if he makes it. If not, we are at the end of the pandemic and what a way to go out,” Ramsey told WPIX.

DMX was born in Mount Vernon and grew up in Yonkers.

He made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

The rapper had four other chart-topping albums, including “…And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ.” He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations.

Along with his music career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film “Belly” and appeared in “Romeo Must Die” a couple years later with Jet Li and the late singer Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for the film’s soundtrack song “Come Back in One Piece.”

The rapper also starred in “Exit Wounds” with Steven Seagal and “Cradle 2 the Grave” with Li.

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.

Last year, DMX faced off against Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle, which drew more than 500,000 viewers.