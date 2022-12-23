Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

(NewsNation) — Dolly Parton has been belting out No. 1 hits for 53 years. Her first — “Joshua” — hit the top of the charts back in 1971. She now has the most No. 1 singles by a female on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart overall at 25.

Parton’s latest hit, however, may come 23 years from now. In a visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Tuesday, the country icon disclosed that she recorded a “secret song” in 2015 that won’t be unearthed for more than two decades.

“I have written a song that no one is going to hear until I am 99 years old. I might be there, I might not be,” Parton told Clarkson. “You have no idea how that has bothered me. I want to go dig that up so bad. … It’s a really good song!”

Parton is 76. Her “dream box” — which is encapsulated at her Dollywood resort in Tennessee — is set to be opened in the year 2045.

“But I had to write a song that nobody would hear until then. I tell you, you have no idea how that has bothered me,” she said.

Parton put other items in the box along with the secret song on a CD, but says those items speak to the times when she made the dream box. She admits she’s a little worried that the time capsule won’t hold up until 2045.

“There is a song. I figure it would probably disintegrate. Probably nobody’s ever going to hear it. That’s the part that bothers me — that there is a song that no one is ever going to hear, and it rots in there before anyone is going to open it,” she said.

“But yes, I have a song that is buried that nobody is going to hear until … I don’t know whose dumb idea that was.”

Parton is known for some of country music’s biggest hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5” and her top-grossing song, “Jolene.”